Luxury car maker, Lexus introduces the upgraded ES300h model in India - a key model in the Lexus lineup that is locally produced making India the fourth country to produce a Lexus globally. The model, which has been the most successful for Lexus to date, is recognized for its elegant design, renowned quietness, class-leading craftsmanship and self-charging hybrid electric powertrain. The new ES 300h will see further refinements that strengthen the qualities that range from in cabin tweaks to make efficient use of space for discerning customers to enhanced tech-enabled offerings for better operations to provide the amazing Lexus experience.

The ES 300h Exquisite variant will be available to guests at a starting ex-showroom New Delhi price of INR 59,71,000 and the ES 300h Luxury variant at ex-showroom New Delhi price of INR 65,81,000.

The enhancements in the product reflect the constant evolution of ES since 1989 which makes it the bestselling Lexus globally as well as in India. The new ES is known by the customers for its high level of quietness, superior ride quality, comfort, and cabin space; to continue this legacy, the ES has been further improved with the following, amongst many others.

Better aesthetics through seamless appearance of the Lexus emblem on the car

More storage space & easier accessibility around the center console in the inside

Newly added Lexus dynamic voice recognition feature that enhances the ease of on-board operation & control

enhanced ease of hands-free operation of the trunk

Wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto as a standard feature in all Lexus cars

New ‘profile function’ for the user to register their own customized multimedia settings for a more personalized experience.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India said “Lexus India is committed to curate products & services that provide unparalleled comfort and superior performance that our discerning guests desire. The new enhanced ES will surely captivate our luxury consumers with newer technology and design by integrating elements of elegance and craftmanship that will take us ahead in our attempt to providing the amazing Lexus experience”.

