Lexus Design Award India 2023: How to Apply

Bangalore/Mumbai/New Delhi- Lexus India has announced the sixth edition of its most celebrated – Lexus Design Award India 2023 (LDAI), creating a wide yet unique platform for designers to showcase their talent and creativity. Entries will be accepted from 28th July to 28th September 2022. Lexus India is seeking innovative ideas that contribute to a thriving and a better future for all through the power of design and technology.

LDAI, since the first edition in 2018, has seen over 3,000 creative proposals from designers across the country that have contributed to a better tomorrow through their innovative design thinking. The designs curated were focused at solving problems in a wide range of areas such as healthcare, energy conservation, sustainable goods, waste management, among others.

Speaking on the commencement of the Lexus Design Award India 2023, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India said, “Lexus Design Award India is a great platform for design talents around the country, to showcase their originality while implementing solutions for a better tomorrow. We are elated to announce the Call for Entries for the sixth edition of the Lexus Design Award India and believe that this edition too will truly be remarkable with pioneering ideas that will contribute to our thriving society. We are eagerly looking forward to see what our participants have in store for us this year”.

LDAI has witnessed many interesting designs that will create a better tomorrow for the society. Some of them were ‘Life Box’, Open Category Winner of LDAI 2022 - a preservation box for human hearts to allow for increased travel time and distances, UniCast- a resizable cast for healing fractures, CleaneRat- an IoT powered sewer maintenance robot, ACCUFILL- a device that provides a real-time reading of fuel being pumped into the vehicle tank, Ice Heal- to treat sports injuries quickly and Samarth- a modular air purification system.

Anticipate, Innovate and Captivate are the three pivotal design principles for entries to LDAI allowing aspirants to express their innovative thinking and originality that anticipates challenges faced by society and imagine engaging & innovative solution that will contribute to a sustainable future, thereby seamlessly enhancing the happiness of all.

Lexus Design Award India 2023 will invite entries from the following two main categories & nine subcategories:

A. Established Work (Client/ Self-Commissioned)

1. Product Design

2. Furniture Design

3. Textile Design

4. Craft Work

5. Eco-Innovation

6. Lifestyle Accessory Design

7. Design for Social Impact

B. Conceptual Work

1. Student Category

2. Open Category

The judging committee of notable design experts will select one winner each from the Established work category and six finalists from the Conceptual work category based on a stringent & elaborate judging criteria. These finalists from the Conceptual work category will be given guidance by leading & eminent mentors in diverse design disciplines. This once-in-a-lifetime mentoring experience is at the heart of the LEXUS DESIGN AWARD INDIA’s reputation for excellence. After refining their work with their mentors, the finalists will have the opportunity to present their projects to the judging panel, who will then select a winner from each of the categories. LDAI has announced a new element to the award where the 2 conceptual category winners will be awarded a prototype development fund to help them take their project from concept to reality. They also stand the chance to fly to Milan and experience the Lexus Design Event at Milan Design Week in Italy in 2023.

The Lexus Design Award India (LDAI) seeks to recognize and reward the best industrial design executed by Indian designers, institutions, design consultancy firms, and in-house design teams of companies. Good design is defined by LDAI as the synthesis of ergonomic, aesthetic, commercial, industrial, and scientific disciplines to create products that simplify, enrich and better human existence. Lexus, as a brand, has always stood for excellence in design, ergonomics, sustainability, technological superiority, and responsible consumption; and the LDAI will mirror these brand values.

First launched in 2013, the Lexus Design Award is an international design competition that targets up-and-coming creators from around the world. The award seeks to foster the growth of ideas that contribute to society by supporting designers and creators whose works can help to shape a better future. It provides a unique opportunity for the finalists to work with globally recognized designers as a mentor to create prototypes of their designs, and then exhibit them at one of the design calendar's most important events.