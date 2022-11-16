Lexus Design Award India 2023 Announces Finalists

Lexus India today has announced the finalists of the Lexus Design Award India 2023. With over a thousand entries coming in, the finalists were selected for their original and innovative solutions that highlight the purpose of designing for a better tomorrow.

Now in its sixth edition, LDAI continues to evolve with the mission of supporting and nurturing designers & creators from across the country. The program identifies promising talent and gives them a platform to showcase their creativity.

Finalists were chosen for their original solutions contributing to a better tomorrow, while articulating the Lexus brand's three core principles―Anticipate, Innovate, and Captivate: while seamlessly enhancing the happiness of all. Out of the entries, the illustrious jury panel, which comprises of distinguished design experts from India, have shortlisted 41 talented finalists from the pool.

The Conceptual category finalists went on to receive a one-on-one mentorship by the panel of well-renowned and eminent designers of the country, with whom they interacted directly to further refine their works which will compete at the final event of the Lexus Design Award India 2023. All category winners will be announced at the final event which will be held in a physical form after a 2 year hiatus, on 8th December 2022.

The brand has also announced voting for the People’s Choice Award, inviting all to be a part of the jury and vote for their favorite entry through a secured online portal.

Speaking on the property, Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India said, "We are happy to see such a large number of entries come in year after year and this year being the highest ever, which just proves the amount of talent we have in the country. With Lexus Design Award India, we want to give these talented designers, innovators & creators a stage where their creativity and originality can be seen and appreciated. That said, we look forward to meeting and awarding all the deserving winners at the final event.”

Lexus invites all to vote for their favorite entry on (link). The list of finalists can be found on www.lexusdesign.in