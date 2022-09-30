Lexus Adds New Service Centres in India

Reinforcing its commitment to its guests, Lexus India today started 5 ‘Lexus Service Points’ across India. The service points introduced in phase 1 of the service network expansion are located in Coimbatore, Madurai, Kozhikode, Pune and Lucknow. The Lexus owners in India can further expect seven more new service points in phase 2 which are slated to be operational, early next year. The after sales services at these Lexus Service points will be provided for most of the models in the Lexus product lineup. The new Lexus Service Points will add to the network of service centers currently in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Chennai and Chandigarh.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India said, “Enhancing our guest’s experience and curating amenities that cater to overall service support has always been an imperative focus for Lexus India. With that, we are delighted to announce the start of Lexus Service points in Coimbatore, Madurai, Kozhikode, Pune, and Lucknow. Incorporating elements of hospitality and exceptional services, the Lexus service points will ensure comprehensive service and care for the Lexus cars of our guests by our well-trained technicians. We will continue to strengthen our after sales services and provide facilities that foster our guest’s overall experience”.

Since its launch in 2017, Lexus has been committed to providing exceptional experiences to its discerning guests in India. This spirit of Japanese hospitality- otherwise also known as ‘Omotenashi’ is at the center of the Lexus brand, where every action is rooted in respect & guest preferences. At Lexus, guests’ needs are anticipated and met thereby providing a delightful experience, and this is seen across every segment of the brand, from meticulously designed products to Guest Experience Centers (GEC), that are crafted for the guests to experience the Lexus lifestyle from the moment they step inside.