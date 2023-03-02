LEGACY whisky brings to Hyderabad a smooth blend of aromatic flavors with an evening to celebrate Indian cuisine and culture

LEGACY, the first-ever made-in-India whisky innovation by Bacardi in India, offers an impeccably smooth yet perfectly balanced drinking experience tailored for the Indian consumer

Introducing a smooth blend of Indian culture and flavor to the City of Nizams, Bacardi in India successfully wrapped up an intimate tasting session with the all-new premium blended whisky LEGACY in Hyderabad today. Held at Durbar Hall, Taj Falaknuma, Hyderabad, the evening saw key media and influencers come together to celebrate the heritage of Indian food and cuisine with LEGACY, Bacardi’s recently launched first-ever made-in-India whisky innovation.

Marking Bacardi’s foray into the India-made whisky segment, LEGACY is crafted with select Indian grains and is currently the only premium Indian whisky in the brand’s stable. It has a one-of-a-kind blend that combines Indian and Scottish malts with Indian grains, resulting in a rich blend layered with subtle peaty notes, fruity notes, and undertones of toasted oaks with a whiff of spice and a delicate vanillic smoky finish.

Zeenah Vilcassim, Marketing Director, Bacardi India, said, “India is one of the fastest growing markets for us globally with consumers showing a preference for different types of whiskies – including local whisky - the consumption for which continues to be the highest in India. This ‘vocal for local’ sentiment that is brewing across the dynamic market presents an exciting opportunity for us to innovate in this segment.

Keeping the tastes and preferences of our Indian consumers at heart, we recently introduced LEGACY, our first-ever made-in-India premium whisky, which has allowed us to hit a nerve in the market and connect with consumers in a truly unique way. Today, LEGACY is available across select states within the country, and Telangana being one of them. With Telangana being a key market for us, we are extremely thrilled to bring this exciting innovation to the City of Nizams. With plans to introduce LEGACY across other cities in India as well as drive new localized innovations based on the Indian consumer palate, we look forward to expanding and diversifying our portfolio in the brown spirits segment over the coming years as well,”

Ishrat Kaur, Trade Ambassador – South India, Bacardi, said, “LEGACY is the first-ever premium Indian whisky by Bacardi in India with a one-of-a-kind blend that combines Indian and Scottish malts with Indian grains. With each sip offering a premium taste that also complements the Indian consumer palate, this new brown spirit lends itself perfectly to a drinking experience that is as unique as the blend – making it ideal to pair with the traditional cuisine. Hyderabad has always been celebrated for its locally-made aromatic cuisine rich with flavors, and the cuisine of Hyderabad complements LEGACY perfectly. We are extremely thrilled to be bringing this whisky that offers an impeccably smooth and balanced taste tailor-made for the Indian palette to the City of Nizams for a truly indulgent evening with LEGACY,”

Introduced to the market in November 2022, the new brown-spirit – which truly embodies the culture and passion of India – is presently available across three states in India, including Telangana, which is one of the key markets for Bacardi in India. Besides Telegana, premium whisky is also available across shelves in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

--