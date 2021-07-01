Leaked: One Plus Nord 2 Features, India Price, Release Date

One Plus, one of the leading mobile phones company is planning to release its next One Plus phone—the One Plus Nord 2. As per sources, it is learned that the new One Plus Nord 2 will be a surprise pack for Indians.

Nord 2 is reportedly said to come without a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip but it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. While the Dimensity 1200 chipset from MediaTek comes with a premium and power processor based on 6nm process, many have certain reservations about it.

One Plus Nord 2 Leaked Features:

A variant of the One Plus Nord 2 was recently spotted on a benchmarking website with 8 GB RAM.

Many are anticipating that Nord 2 will have a similar battery and charging specifications that are seen on Nord CE 5G.

The Nord 2 will be supporting the 5G network.

The phone is likely to be available in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

The One Plus Nord 2 is expected to feature a triple camera setup with 6.44 inch AMOLED display. The main camera will be a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. It also comes with 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. The front camera is likely to have 32 MP camera.

It will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As the One Plus Nord released in July last year, the makers are preparing to launch the Nord 2 in July 2021. But there is no official announcement yet.