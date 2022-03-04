Lava Introduces Its Online Exclusive Smartphone X2 In India

Bengaluru: Lava International Ltd – a leading Indian mobile phone company announces the launch of its online exclusive smartphone- Lava X2 under its new ‘X’ series. This Amazon special model has been launched keeping in mind the buying pattern of the customers shifting towards e-commerce. Lava X2 is the first Indian smartphone to offer a MediaTek Octa core processor at just Rs 6599*. The smartphone is currently open for pre-booking on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 6599. This pre-booking offer is only valid till 11th March, post which the smartphone will be sold at Rs 6999. Lava X2 is loaded with features like large display, impeccable sound quality, extra security, robust design, and long-lasting battery life, making it an ideal smartphone for low-budget performance seekers. Apart from Amazon, the phone will also be available for purchase on Lava e-store.

Lava X2 features a huge 6.5-inch HD+ IPS Notch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio which coupled with its loud audio provides an immersive viewing & listening experience to the users. To ensure that the users experience non-stop entertainment, the smartphone is fuelled by a big 5000 mAh battery. Lava X2 is backed by MediaTek Helio Octa-core processor which along with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage ensures seamless performance. On the security front, the smartphone comes with a lightning fast fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. Lava X2 is also a delight for photography lovers on a budget as the smartphone clicks stunning pictures with its 8MP dual rear camera, and 5MP selfie camera.

Speaking on the launch, Tejinder Singh, Head-Product- Lava International said, “We are witnessing a significant shift in the buying pattern of the consumers. More and more customers now prefer buying their gadgets online and to keep pace with this changing trend we have introduced our online exclusive X-series of smartphones. Lava X2- the first smartphone in this series has been specially designed to cater to the needs of budget buyers. The smartphone is packed with exciting features like fingerprint scanner, face unlock, big battery and huge HD+ IPS display.”

On the connectivity front, the smartphone features Bluetooth version 5.0, WiFi, dual 4G SIM support, 3.5 mm audio jack, Type C charging port and OTG support. Additionally, the phone comes with free of cost protective cover.