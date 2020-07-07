Latest Detail About BLUE World City Islamabad

Blue World City Islamabad is a brand new home project near projected Rawalpindi Ring Road. This Job is funded by Blue Group of Companies (BGC) in association with Shan

Jian Municiple Engineering, China. Project has received Offical NOC from the authorities. The project was formally established for reservations, and various sizes of residential and commercial plots are being offer on easy installations plan. The area of the project is inventing with standard amenities and facilities in the Locality to ease its residents. Chakri Road is supplying accessibility to the nearby areas of this region.

Blue world city NOC

Blue World City NOC was issued by Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) contrary to the Vide Letter no. RDA/MP&TF/F-PHS-PTR-10/148. Dated: 19-02-2019

Initially, the property allocated to the Society was roughly 427 Kanal only. Another program was instantly submitted to approve the Planning and Advertising function for 5,000 Kanal lands. Deal of additional 5,000 Kanal was granted for phase1 additionally.

Currently at this time, Blue world is waiting for approval of NOC because of its territory growth region like its neighboring house society Capital Smart City and Park view city.

Blue world city Location

Blue world Islamabad is situated on M2 (Lahore- Rawalpindi motorway) interchange on Chakri Road. Thalian Interchange is going to be utilized as the primary entry point from Islamabad to Blue world city housing society as it is located on Chakri Road near new Islamabad airport.

The home society possess close proximity to a lot of modern housing societies of the region such as Capital Smart City,

Royal Farmhouses,

Khanial Homes,

Magma City,

Top-city 1,

Mumtaz city,

Al-Mairaj Garden,

Green Oaks Agro Farm Houses,

and Star Agro Farms.

BLUE world city Islamabad Master plan

Developers of Blue world city home Society have designed fantastic architecture with soothing and appealingly atmosphere. The home society is under construction using latest and higher tech technologies and machineries. The Chinese firm also has eased the society to endorse wholesome surroundings and effortless living in the region.

The master strategy of Blue world city will consist of architectural elements inspired by the Chinese way of construction. The proposed master program of the home society is connected given under:

Moza Of blue world city:

The moza of this Blue world Islamabad is a village called “Sehal”

Size Of streets in blue world city:

In the masterplan of this fascinating society, it is revealed that this housing scheme will possess extensive network of carpeted streets which connect all industries and regions of the society. The following will be the dimensions of different kinds of roads.

Main Boulevard will be 120 feet

main roads will be more than 80 feet

And all the streets will be 40 feet wide.

Size of plot areas accepted by RDA

In the specified master program of the home society, the complete Land attained from the housing society is practically 5000 Kanal. This region of the society will be dispersed into four stages and into little plots and blocks. The home society is suggesting following plot size

it can be seen on RDA GOV

Residential plots of 5 marla, 8 marla, 10 marla, 1 kanal and 2 kanal

Farmhouses plots of 4 kanal and 8 kanal

Commercial plots of 5 marla and 8 marla

Master plan of this blue world city Islamabad stated that the society is further split into several kinds of sectors called as Blue world city overseas block, residential block, industrial block, Blue world city Awami complex, Blue world city Awami villas, Blue world city economic zone and Blue world city farm hills and many more.

Blue world Approvals:

NOC That Was accepted by the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) let the society to put in other services too.

Salient accepted and implemented features Of Blue World city Home Scheme:

Provision of public transportation

40, 80 and 120 feet wide carpeted streets and streets

Water, Electricity, Gas and Telephone Connections

State of the Art Sewerage System

Gated Community

24 Hours Surveillance through Safety Cameras

This endeavor is offering commercial and residential plots of various dimensions.

Quota of Plots in Blue world city for:

General Public is 40 percent

Government servants is 50 percent

Retired & widows is 10 percent

BOOKING PROCEDURE

Blue world city plot reservation Procedure is simple and easy. Anyone can book a plot of any size straight away. You simply have to supply following documents to Sky Marketing Organization who's licensed deal of this society.

Two CNIC photocopy of Applicant

Two CNIC photocopy of Nominee

Two passport size photos

booking form

Cash or payment draft of booking

If you are overseas Pakistani candidate then you Should offer some extra documents also.

2 photocopy of Overseas NIC

Construction updates

Listed below are the main factors of this housing scheme for those who understand the interior of development and construction function. This may also provide the highlights that can help client to Generate decision whether to go for investment from the society or not:

Rapidly developing project

Convenient payment plans

Ideal for long-level investors

Offers a Choice of conveniences and facilities

A Number of house types and sizes of plots available

Being fabricated by BGC in collaboration with Chinese engineers

Prices will definitely rise when the CPEC Route and Rawalpindi Ring Road are complete

Pak- China Friendly project

Blue World City is found in Islamabad close - It plans to be new business hub of Pakistan, forming broad & commerce markets for both Pakistani and Chinese industrialists.

Blue world city Islamabad will provide safe and easy access to buyers locally and globally as a result of project's strategic location adjacent to CPEC course (M-2 Motorway) which rewards of CPEC for both Pakistani and Chinese individuals, who want to relocate for business or private functions.

Why to buy a place in Blue World City Islamabad

Maximum Return with Minimum Investment

Best Commercial Facilities and Opportunities

Friendly Atmosphere with Peaceful environment in the society

Provide Modern-day Facilities to its residents

Practical Prices and Easy Installment Plan

Inexpensive and Appropriate Society

Offer in currents pandemic satiation in Blue World City Islamabad

Blue World City Islamabad Provided a Drop in its payment. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had declared a relief package within the scenario of Corona Virus as around the world every country has declared reliefs in tax for its building industry as well a great deal of societies are also currently working to provide relief . Blue world city has also declared its reduction offer for people who will reserve plots within special block of this blue world city housing scheme.

Adhering to this fantastic initiative, the Blue world has also declared its reduction offer for people who will reserve plots within an international block of this blue world city. The overseas block is currently being supplied on discounted rates and also this discount offer will match the investment at the overseas block as you may avail two kinds of discounts in precisely the exact same moment.

Coming towards the present discount offer those people that will book plots at the overseas block may avail a reduction of two monthly payments. The deal is valid till we eliminate this present situation caused because of coronavirus. Therefore, it is high time to avail a place in an international block of this Blue gloomy world city Islamabad.

Conclusion

The home society is going to function as state-of-art of contemporary Chinese layout. Developers and constructers will also use Chinese development competence and hi-tech machines. This Housing society will possess eye catching improvement.

Developers will ensure maintenance of global standards of living in addition to fabulous and lavish lifestyle for the residents.

Blue World City is going to be a superb chance for investment and business activities too because of the central location and link using CPEC Route. So don't overlook this perfect opportunity for investing.

Master Planned neighborhood, the many up-to-date industrial paths, schooling hubs and many other services will create Blue World City a Gold chance for ideal living.

Though Blue world city is likely to take substantial years to get completely developed, but it definitely is going to be an innovator housing society in the making. Aside from introducing residential and industrial chances the society will also make sure the worldwide standards of living and give a safe environment for the occupants.

In the given moment it is the ideal chance for those who have very low income to spend and get profit within the upcoming few upcoming years. With the specific rapid evolution of the undertaking, it is going to present its shareholders a 100% gain after its official development.