Last Day For Filing Delayed or Revised ITR is Today

After a lot of taxpayers requested an extension, the central government finally agreed and decided to shift the last date from 31 March 2021 to 31 May 2021 for ITR filing. Any delayed or revised ITR for Financial Year 2021 can be filed now. Today is the last day, so do it before the day ends.

Any belated return that is if a person was not able to file the ITR on the given due date can do so today. In case you want to make changes to the submitted return, you can file a revised ITR.

Since the situation in the country is not good and the pandemic has put India under a lockdown, many taxpayers found it difficult to do the needful on time. That is why the government decided on an extension from 31 March to 31 May. This was also done for those who wanted to revise their return. Any mistakes in the income disclosed in the ITR and other data can be changed.

A chartered accountant from Delhi, Tarun Kumar shared that back in March, the income-tax department got in touch with few taxpayers as they did not file the ITR properly. Some people were not able to correctly give data regarding their high-value transactions in the Income-tax returns. Furthermore, if the taxpayers want to share information regarding all the transactions that they have missed, they can do so with the revised ITR filing.

This is to be done before 31 May 2021. It will be for the Financial Year 2019-20, added the chartered accountant. So if you want to file a belated or a revised ITR, you can do it by today. But in the case of the belated ITR, you will have to pay a fine of ₹10,000.

So if you are filing a belated ITR, it will happen with a fine.