The Largest Network of Social Investors Across Asia-Pacific AVPN Announces Official B20 Indonesia Side Event

Bali: Asia Venture Philanthropy Network (AVPN), the largest network of social investors across Asia-Pacific, announced its official B20 Indonesia side event today.

Titled ‘G20 AVPN Community Engagement Event’, the event is designed to amplify the voices of the social investment community in the final run-up to the G20, by furthering critical conversations on strategically mobilizing capital to create and scale transformative impact.

This official B20 Indonesia side event will take place on 12th November, Saturday at Bali’s Nusa Dua Hotel.

With the tremendous support of AVPN’s member network, the organization has been working to further the G20 impact agenda throughout 2022. A few key successes achieved through the course of the year, as highlighted below, have helped AVPN receive the honour of hosting an official B20 side event prior to the B20 and G20 summits this year:

The AVPN Global Conference 2022, was recognized by the Indonesian Presidency as an official G20 side event and convened over 1,100 social investors from across the globe to deliberate on G20 priority areas.

AVPN pledged to contribute to B20’s legacy programme - the One Global Women Empowerment (OGWE) platform.

Incorporation of AVPN members’ inputs into the G20 Principles for Scaling-up Private and Blended Finance in Developing Countries, Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States. AVPN submitted input papers to the Sustainable Finance Working Group and Development Working Group, sharing insights from consultation sessions with our members.

Key speakers at the event include Naina Subberwal Batra, Chief Executive of AVPN; Minister Sandiaga Uno, Former Senior Minister Professor Bambang Brodjonegoro, Cherie Nursalim, Co-founder, United In Diversity Foundation and THK Forum; Haje Schütte, Head of Finance for Sustainable Development, OECD Development Co-operation Directorate; Ryan Rahardjo, Public Affairs Lead, for Southeast Asia, Google APAC; Maya Juwita, Executive Director, Business Coalition for Women Empowerment and Patsian Low, Vice President of Inclusive Impact & Sustainability, APAC, Visa Inc.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Naina Subberwal Batra, Chief Executive Officer of AVPN said, “At AVPN, we believe that only collective action can empower Global South leaders to identify solutions to acute economic challenges. The AVPN event prior to B20 Indonesia will build on the momentum of the organization’s key successes in 2022, to ensure the AVPN community comes together to explore how the collective strength of almost 600 organizations could support G20’s impact priorities. Therefore, we’re humbled to be able to support the Indonesian Government with their impact agenda for the G20 this year and look forward to supporting the Indian Government with their Presidency, and other Global South countries to satisfy the unmet needs of their most vulnerable communities in the years to come.”