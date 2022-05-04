KRAFTON Inc Announces iQOO as Title Sponsor For Battle Grounds Mobile India 2022 Esports Tournaments

New Delhi: KRAFTON, Inc., South Korean video game company, and maker of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) has named iQOO, the global smartphone brand as the title sponsors of BGMI 2022 Esports tournaments. The partnership will strengthen iQOO’s vision to contribute to the mobile gaming industry and Esports community in India while providing a platform for gaming enthusiasts to harness their talent. BGMI will host four exhilarating tournaments in 2022 featuring cash prizes of INR 6 crores, mega prizes, and several national and international opportunities for gamers to make a mark for themselves.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer – iQOO, said, “At iQOO, we constantly strive to create and deliver unique experiences to our young and technology-savvy consumers. After receiving an overwhelming response for last year’s BGMI series, we are happy to return as the title sponsors for BGMI 2022 tournaments. This partnership will help strengthen iQOO’s commitment to nurturing and promoting the growing Esports community, and we hope that it will present an unforgettable experience for all gaming enthusiasts.’’

Loco, the live game streaming platform will also be part of the BGMI tournaments as the ‘powered by’ sponsors of the gaming events. With KRAFTON’s unmatched potential as a game publisher and Loco’s expertise in game streaming, this strategic partnership will create a plethora of opportunities to further grow the gaming ecosystem, for existing as well as budding streamers in the country.

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Ashwin Suresh, Founder of Loco said, “BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA has continued to remain an audience favorite when it comes to esports in India. Loco is the largest esports platform in the country and it is our topmost priority to present audiences with quality esports content, especially one with such remarkably high demand. We share KRAFTON, Inc.’s commitment to provide a platform to players across the spectrum and look forward to an exciting new season that celebrates talent and skill among the gaming community.”

These pro and semi-pro BGMI tournaments namely BMOC – BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA OPEN CHALLENGE 2022, BMPS – BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES 2022 SEASON 1, BGIS – BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2022, BMPS – BATTLEGROUNS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES 2022 SEASON 2 are aimed at providing players across India a platform to showcase their skills and carve a niche for themselves. With new talent emerging across the country, the tournaments will prove to be an exciting experience for participants and viewers alike.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Minu Lee, Head of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, KRAFTON, Inc. said, “At KRAFTON, Inc. we are committed to enriching the Indian Esports ecosystem while creating immersive experiences for our gaming community. The BGMI 2022 Esports tournaments will provide players, both professionals and beginners alike, an opportunity to hone their skills and ultimately make a mark in Indian gaming ecosystem. We are thrilled to onboard iQOO and Loco as our sponsors for this year’s tournament and have them partner with us in our endeavor to build a one-of-a-kind sporting event in the country”