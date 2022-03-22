ŠKODA Auto Packs In Impressively Low Service Cost For All-New Slavia

MUMBAI – ŠKODA AUTO India have announced the service cost for the all new ŠKODA SLAVIA sedan starting at ₹0.46 per kilometer. This cost is calculated over a duration of 5-years/75,000kms, whichever occurs earlier.

The SLAVIA sedan offers a warranty of 4-year/100,000kms, whichever occurs earlier, as standard with an option to extend it to 5 or 6-years with 150,000kms, whichever occurs earlier. In addition to the warranty, customers can further lower overall costs under the ŠKODA SUPERCARE pre-paid packages starting at Rs 24,499. Categorised under Standard, Enhanced and Comprehensive, these maintenance packages include various limited and extended wear and tear items under pre-defined maintenance and costs. This ensures the customer a price guarantee and protection against inflation and price fluctuations. ŠKODA SUPERCARE and the extended warranties have all been designed in such a way that owning a SLAVIA becomes a hassle-free affair for the customer, and also increases residual costs of the sedan as these benefits will be passed on to the next owner.

Adding further to the SLAVIA ownership experience are a bevy of standard and optional extras under ŠKODA AUTO India’s ‘Peace of Mind’ Campaign. Some of them include Compact Workshops, which makes aftersales facilities accessible in all rural areas having a sales branch, with upto 21% reduction in service cost per kilometre. Peace of Mind also allows customers to book a service online or via WhatsApp with all of the vehicle’s service records integrated to the customer’s phone via the MyŠKODA app with a Service Cost Calculator. The Campaign also sees an extension of the ŠKODA Assist Road Side Assistance plan to 9 years and the provision of to-the-door MobiCare Mobile Service for certain services.

ŠKODA AUTO India launched the all new SLAVIA 1.0 TSI sedan on 28 February 2022 and the performance-oriented 1.5 TSI sedan aimed at enthusiasts, on 3 March, 2022 with bookings and deliveries for both products on in full swing.

