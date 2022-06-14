Škoda Auto Crosses 205 plus Customer Touchpoints Pan India

Mumbai: The first half of 2022 has been a product onslaught for ŠKODA AUTO India with the new KODIAQ, the all-new SLAVIA and the new KUSHAQ Monte Carlo. While the product offensive brought about one phase of INDIA 2.0, another phase of the Project, improving customer satisfaction, has also been gathering momentum with the company crossing 205+ customer touchpoints across 123 cities in all four regions of the country.

Commenting on the landmark, Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said, “While products are our heroes, INDIA 2.0 is also about being closer to our customers on all fronts. By rapidly increasing our customer touchpoints and expanding our network, we have the largest ever presence of the ŠKODA brand in India. Not only have we expanded in quantity, but have also focused on quality with our revolutionary digitalised showrooms

ŠKODA AUTO India ended 2021 with 175 touchpoints across 117 cities with a target of hitting 225 touchpoints by the end of 2022. However, the quick success of new launches fueled faster uptake of the expansion with the company now aiming to hit 250 touchpoints by end of 2022. ŠKODA

AUTO India will continue expanding rapidly with plans for about 10+ touchpoints in each zone across India.

With this expansion, the prime focus of ŠKODA is to penetrate deep into important market clusters covering both metro and non-metro centres. In the eastern region, ŠKODA will be opening its first touchpoints in Nagaland at Dimapur, also at Dibrugarh in Assam. At the same time, the company

will be entering and adding centres in other regions like Gandidham and Morbi - Gujarat, Ambala – Haryana, Amritsar – Punjab, Warangal – Telangana, Pollachi – Tamil Nadu, Haldwani – Uttarakhand and Tirur – Kerala.

In 2022, ŠKODA has added touchpoints in Bareilly, Meerut, Moradabad and Prayagraj – Uttar Pradesh, Karimnagar – Telangana, Dhanbad – Jharkhand, Bilaspur – Chhattisgarh and many more across states and regions.

