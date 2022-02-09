Kitchens@ to Partner ITC Foods’ Online Foray

Bengaluru: Kitchens@, India’s leading cloud kitchen company, has announced its partnership with ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations and ITC Master Chef Creations. The partnership marks ITC’s debut into the food service online space. Kitchens@ is a digital accelerator of power food brands providing end-to-end solutions to F&B businesses from asset light-cloud kitchens to a highly efficient last-mile delivery readiness.

This partnership will enable ITC Foods to enter food service play at a city scale while operating from several cloud kitchen locations across Bengaluru. Kitchens@ will operate the day-to-day functions for ITC Foods, giving them ample bandwidth to focus on brand building, marketing, product development and quality systems. Kitchens@ will provide a comprehensive and efficient last mile readiness through its infrastructure, technology & procurement support, manpower & culinary operations support, and marketing aids assisted by and under the guidance of chefs from ITC.

Speaking about the partnership, Saurabh Jha, CEO of Kitchens@, said "We are proud to partner with one of the biggest conglomerates in the world. We started working with ITC on a pilot project and were successful in helping it achieve significant growth in a short time span. We are thrilled that they entrusted us to support their new age online play.”

Junaiz Kizhakkayil, Founder of Kitchens@, said “Getting into online food service was an important decision for ITC and them choosing us as preferred partner is a testimony to our differentiated hygienic cloud kitchens and quality services. We look forward to a successful partnership at scale.”

Also Read: Hogar Controls Launches New Multi-functional Smart Touch Panels Prima+ Series

Kitchens@ is a digital accelerator of food brands with its comprehensive offering from infrastructure, technology integration, ingredient procurement, culinary operations, and demand management. It allows food brands to scale rapidly and realize success at scale. Kitchens@ is currently associated with 80 domestic and international brands, including Mainland China, Empire, Chai Point, A2B, Domino's, Taco Bell, and Barbeque Nation and is present in 12 high-demand locations in Bengaluru.