Kirloskar and CNN Embark on 14th Year of Partnership With Renewed Focus on Sustainability And Green Issues

Building on continuous success over the last 14 years, Kirloskar, India’s leading multi-engineering conglomerate, is again partnering with CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) to sponsor CNN’s Going Green as part of a campaign that highlights a strong commitment toward a greener future.

The long-standing partnership centres around Kirloskar being the exclusive sponsor of ‘Going Green’, a show that explores green technology solutions for a sustainable future. The campaign has, through the years, reached over 700 million environmentally conscious viewers and more than 270 million business decision-makers around the globe to create awareness around sustainability and green innovations.*

This year’s advertising and sponsorship campaign with Kirloskar include two ‘Going Green’ shows which will air on CNN International in July and November with a focus on green innovations and changemakers who are finding solutions to some of our biggest environmental challenges. In addition, Kirloskar is also sponsoring a range of digital content focused on the green agenda available across CNN’s digital and social platforms.

Rob Bradley, Senior Vice President, CNN International Commercial, said “Sustainability is a key priority for us, and CNN’s powerful journalism has been illustrating as well as empowering green initiatives for over four decades. We are delighted to reaffirm our long-standing partnership with Kirloskar to engage global audiences to inspire action towards a sustainable future. Going Green is an enduring initiative that we at CNN are truly proud of and it is our pleasure to partner with Kirloskar, which has a long-standing commitment to sustainability and protecting our planet for the future.”

Madhav Chandrachud, President, Kirloskar Proprietary Limited, said “Kirloskar has been instrumental in driving conversations around an eco-conscious lifestyle since the beginning. In CNN, as our partner of 14 years, we have found a global media leader that upholds the same values as Kirloskar, which is a demonstration of our commitment to remain aligned with compelling stories that enable people to visualize sustainability revolution.”

As the leaders of tomorrow take their place today, CNN highlights young Gen Z heroes and their green ideas in the July episode of ‘Going Green’.

*Source: GWI Q3 2021 survey