Khiladix adds the X Factor for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Kochi: Sports platform Khiladix.com announces its partnership with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders as the team’s Principal Sponsor for the DPW ILT20 competition in UAE. As part of the partnership, jerseys of all team players of the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will now bear the Khiladix.com branding on both sides. The partnership with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will further brand presence, awareness and recall for Khiladix.com.

Building itself as a premium sports platform, Khiladix.com aims to become the destination for all thing’s sports. The partnership with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will provide widespread visibility for Khiladix.com through logo presence across all branding opportunities apart from the jersey branding. The partnership marks Khiladix.com’s debut association with a cricket league, globally.

Speaking of the association, a Khiladix.com spokesperson said, “We are excited on this maiden association with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. The partnership will help us reach out to our target group and engage with them proactively. We are certain that the inaugural season of International League T20 competition in UAE has a lot in store and we look forward to leveraging the enthusiasm to strengthen our brand proposition along with our partner Abu Dhabi Knight Riders”