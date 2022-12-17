KFN Technologies IPO Opens December 19

Hyderabad: KFin Technologies Limited (“KFintech” or the “Company”), proposes to open on Monday, December 19, 2022, its initial public offering through offer for sale of equity shares with face value of ₹ 10 each (“Equity Shares”). (The “Offer for Sale”). The Offer for Sale comprises of Equity Shares for an amount aggregating up to ₹ 15,000 million by General Atlantic Singapore Fund PTE. Ltd. (the “Promoter Selling Shareholder”). The Offer will close on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

The Price Band of the Offer has been fixed at ₹ 347 to ₹ 366 per Equity Share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 40 Equity Shares and in multiples of 40 Equity Shares thereafter.

This is an Offer in terms of Rule 19(2)(b) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957, as amended (“SCRR”), read with Regulation 31 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (“SEBI ICDR Regulations”). The Offer is being made through the Book Building Process in terms of Regulation 6(2) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, wherein not less than 75% of the Offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers (“QIBs”) (the “QIB Portion”), provided that our Company and the Promoter Selling Shareholder in consultation with the Book Running Lead Managers, may allocate up to 60% of the QIB Portion to Anchor Investors on a discretionary basis, out of which one-third shall be reserved for domestic Mutual Funds only, subject to valid Bids being received from domestic Mutual Funds at or above the Anchor Investor Allocation Price, in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations. In the event of under-subscription, or non-allocation in the Anchor Investor Portion, the balance Equity Shares shall be added to the Net QIB Portion. Further, 5% of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Mutual Funds only, and the remainder of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to all QIB Bidders (other than Anchor Investors), including Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price. However, if the aggregate demand from Mutual Funds is less than 5% of the QIB Portion, the balance Equity Shares available for allocation in the Mutual Fund Portion will be added to the remaining Net QIB Portion for proportionate allocation to QIBs. Further, 15% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Non-Institutional Bidders out of which (a) one third of such portion shall be reserved for Non-Institutional Bidders with Bid size exceeding ₹ 200,000 and up to ₹ 1,000,000; and (b) two third of such portion shall be reserved for Non-Institutional Bidders with Bid size of more than ₹ 1,000,000, provided that the unsubscribed portion in either of such sub-categories may be allocated to Non-Institutional Bidders in the other sub-category of Non-Institutional Bidders and not more than 10% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Bidders (“RIBs”) in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, subject to valid Bids being received from them at or above the Offer Price. All potential Bidders (except Anchor Investors) are mandatorily required to participate in the Offer through the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (“ASBA”) process by providing details of their respective ASBA accounts and UPI ID in case of UPI Bidders, as applicable, pursuant to which their corresponding Bid Amount will be blocked by the Self Certified Syndicate Banks (“SCSBs”) or by the Sponsor Banks under the UPI Mechanism, as the case may be, to the extent of the respective Bid Amounts. Anchor Investors are not permitted to participate in the Offer through the ASBA Process. For further details, see “Offer Procedure” beginning on page 464 of the RHP.

The Equity Shares are being offered through the Red Herring Prospectus and are proposed to be listed on the BSE Limited (“BSE”) and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE”). For the purpose of Offer, the designated stock exchange shall be NSE.

ICICI Securities Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, JP Morgan India Private Limited, IIFL Securities Limited and Jefferies India Private Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the Offer.

All capitalised terms used herein but not defined shall have the same meaning as ascribed to them in the RHP.