Keka HR Tech Announces 110% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in 2021

Keka, India's leading employee-centric HR platform, announced fiscal and market share growth for 2021, as well as plans to expand its footprint in 2022.

Since its inception four years ago, Keka has experienced unprecedented growth. Its revenue increased by 110% year-on-year in 2021, and the company’s employee count doubled from 220 to 450.

"Our rapid growth is due to our continued efforts on providing Smart HR solutions that organisations require to outsmart the changing business landscape. We are the trusted HR automation service provider for over 4,750 companies worldwide due to our relentless focus on product innovation, customer satisfaction and user experience. We are extremely pleased with our phenomenal growth and are aiming for a significant share of the global SME market," says Mr Vijay Yalamachili, CEO, Keka. He added, “We always track our incremental growth rather than focusing on the revenue generated by new customers Vs existing customers.”

Keka, as an HR platform, values its employees and considers them to be its most valuable asset. The organization’s goal for its employees is to provide them with an incredible experience and unparalleled learning. As a result, even during this incredible growth journey, Keka's attrition rate has remained healthy at 7-8%.

The company has more ambitious plans for this year. After establishing itself in the Indian SME market, the true employee-experience platform is now fine-tuning its strategy to position and capture a significant share of the global SME market. Keka's unwavering dedication to its success has allowed the company to make a name for itself in such a short period. It is committed to catering to its new customers as it grows and expands with the same zeal and determination.