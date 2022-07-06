Kaustubh Radkar is Garmin India Brand Ambassador for Fitness Segment

New Delhi: Garmin India, a unit of Garmin Ltd. has on-boarded Indian triathlete, Kaustubh Radkar as a brand ambassador of Garmin’s fitness segment. While he has been involved with Garmin India as a coach, Kaustubh Radkar will now be the face of Garmin’s fitness segment in India which includes running, cycling and swimming featuring devices such as the Forerunner GPS Smartwatch, Edge GPS bike computer, Rally Series and Tacx series.

Kaustubh Radkar is an Ironman Certified Coach and is the first and only Indian to complete the Ironman Triathlon on 30 occasions. In October 2017 and May 2022, he was the only Indian to complete the Ironman World Championship in Kona Hawaii and in St. George, Utah. Having studied and worked at the prestigious Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD (USA), he was the fastest Indian at the Comrades Ultra Marathon in 2016 and holds the record for the fastest debut for an Indian at Ultraman Florida. He was also a former Indian national swimming champion from 1995 to 2000. The Ultraman triathlon is a three-day event that includes 10 km of swimming, 423 km of cycling, and 84.4 km of running (for a total of 517.5 km) carried out over three days with a 12-hour cut-off on each day.

Kaustubh Radkar has also been chosen as one of the Fit India Ambassadors, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement, which was started in 2019. The movement's goal is to lead the country down a road of fitness and wellness, transforming India into a fit society.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Sky Chen Director of Garmin Southeast Asia & India said, “We are thrilled to make Kaustubh the face of Garmin fitness segment in India and we feel he truly embodies everything Garmin stand for. Garmin products have always been the first choice of athletes and runners across the world. We are confident that Kaustubh and his achievements will inspire the young generation and future athletes in India to train hard and reach new heights in sports. We look forward to our association with Kaustubh Radkar.”

Talking about becoming the face of Garmin India’s Fitness segment, Mr. Kaustabh Radkar stated, “I have been an avid user of Garmin products for the past 14 years and have been involved with Garmin India as a coach since 2018. As an IRONMAN triathlete, I need to constantly train across multiple disciplines, i.e. running, swimming and cycling, and I’ve always depended upon my Garmin devices for my training and fitness. Garmin products have always been an excellent training partner in my journey, especially when I’m going for a Marathon or Ultramarathon or Ironman. I believe in what Garmin has to offer and that is why I stand with them today.”