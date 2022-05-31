Kassio, a Global Crypto Asset Management Launches India Operations

Global crypto asset management platform, Kassio has announced its launch today in India. Kassio started with a strong vision to help its users extract value from their crypto holdings beyond just trading.

Founded in 2020, Kassio is the brainchild of the three co-founders Sachin Singh, Anuj Yadav and Bharat Vivek, who altogether come with 10+ years of experience of successfully building technology and product-based ventures and strong expertise in crypto solutions and products. Kassio offers a strong proprietary crypto architecture powered by best-in-class wallet security, AML mechanisms and exchange partners. It provides a unified solution for all crypto needs of users where users can Earn, Borrow, Shop, or Trade.

Speaking at the launch, Bharat Vivek, co-founder and COO, Kassio, said, “We are very excited to launch Kassio as it will be instrumental in providing quality and wholesome crypto offerings esp. in Web3 space. Kassio is an all-season crypto solution – starting from trading to managing digital assets in all market conditions. Our earn product allows users to earn compounding growth on their assets even in the current market crash while our borrow product allows users to create liquidity without losing their price positions. Kassio is a unique one-stop product for new and existing crypto holders.”

With its beta version gone live in the beginning of April, Kassio has received a great traction in the market and registered 30000+ applications on its platform in a short time. More than 60% of these applicants have already registered and verified on the platform and are currently using different Kassio products.

Commenting on the launch, Anuj Yadav, co- founder & CTO, Kassio, said, “We are excited to introduce a proposition that reimagines the way digital-first users perceive and interact with crypto. Kassio aims to be a meaningful partner in their crypto aspiration journey, enabling them to earn, borrow, shop and trade. Our platform leverages cutting-edge technology, enhanced security protocols, and deep-rooted relationships in the industry to prevent AML activities and manage overall liquidity.”

Commenting on the launch, Sachin Singh, co-founder & CEO, Kassio said, “The global crypto industry is projected to reach $4.94 billion by 2030. With our vision to be the pioneers in managing the complete bouquet of crypto financial solutions with crypto as an asset class, we are creating a safe & legally compliant platform. By empowering users to spend crypto in their daily lives, we aim to create a unified solution for all the crypto needs of our users.”

Kassio is a comprehensive crypto platform which allows consumers to perform much more with their Crypto assets. Kassio looks to bring the integration of crypto finance and crypto utility together on a single application. Following are the key features of Kassio:

● Trade - Buy/Sell cryptos with 50+pairs

● Borrow - Crypto backed loans on flexible terms

● Earn - Interest on your crypto holdings upto 13% APY

● Cards - utilize your cryptos to make your next purchase

● Multi fiat wallet - Fund your wallet with INR, EUR, DKK based on your country of residence