Kagool expands Hyderabad centre, scales up India investments

Hyderabad: UK-based data analyst and ERP specialist consultancy company Kagool today announced the expansion of its Hyderabad operations by acquiring additional office space at Kapil towers building at Nanakramguda, Gachibowli. Dan Barlow, CEO of Kagool Group, inaugurated the new 17,000 sft office space capable of accommodating 200 employees.

Speaking on the occasion, Dan Barlow said: "The expansion of Hyderabad operations is in line with our stated aggressive growth plans for India involving investments, footprint expansion and shoring up bench strength. The Hyderabad centre expansion comes close on the heels of opening Kagool's centre in Pune this week and the two initiatives keeps us on track of achieving targeted India expansion."

"We see significant growth opportunities in this region to support our global customer base and Kagool has upwardly revised its projected investments in India expansion plans to $ 8 million over the next three years. Our 160-seater Pune centre will go live from August 1 this year and is in alignment with our aim of becoming 2000-strong company in India by 2025. We will foray into more Indian cities during this period," Dan Barlow added.

Kagool excels in enterprise technology areas like Azure, Mulesoft, Salesforce, SAP, Full Stack, Testing, and AMS. "We choose India as our Global Delivery & Research Center due to its massive pool of high-caliber talent.Our Hyderabad and Pune centres will not only help us further scale our Services offering in ERP, Integrations, Data Management & Analytics but will also enable us to expand our product portfolio,” Prashant Vithal Patel, COO & CIO Kagool Group, said.

Kagool's data modernization accelerator products Velocity and Pulse drive the company’s growth as global corporations increasingly realize the value and agility benefits of modern cloud technologies as part of their enterprise IT landscape. "Kagool has emerged as a reliable partner to achieve business value quickly and predictably and the company's consistent 100% year-on-year business growth is a pointer to our global client’s trust. Our clients include very large complicated enterprises that are on FTSE100 or S&P500 who see value in the differentiated service we provide," Dan Barow said.

Dan Barlow added that Kagool has accelerated its global expansion plans with recent new offices in UAE-Dubai, Qatar, scale-outs in Malaysia-KL & US-Chicago, and new offices planned in Mexico, Canada, Philippines, Netherlands, Australia, Singapore

​Kalyan Gupta Brahmandlapally, Managing Director of APAC, Kagool, said the company has taken on board graduates from NITs, BITS, GITAMS, GNITS and KITS (Warangal) in the past quarter. "We are expanding our office space and locations to give best experience possible for employees who believe they are more productive at work from office than work from home," Kalyan said.