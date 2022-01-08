Jumboking Wins Franchisor Of The Year - F&B (QSR) Award

Jumboking, India’s largest chain of homegrown Quick Service Restaurants has won the prestigious Franchisor of the Year - F&B (QSR) award at the Franchise & Retail Awards (FROAwards2021) West India Edition.

Mr Dheeraj Gupta, Founder & MD, Jumboking received the award at a ceremony organised recently at the Bombay Convention & Exhibition Centre, Mumbai.

Jumboking won the award for its work towards recruiting new unit franchisees across India through master franchisee or area representatives, expanding their stores through franchise or management/property models and providing business solutions for start-ups and business individual partners for expansion.

The event was graced by Nawab Malik, Minister Minorities Development And Aukaf Skill Development, Employment And Entrepreneurship.

Franchise & Retail Awards are regarded as India's topmost honour in Franchising & Retailing and highlight those remarkable organisations that have demonstrated that franchising success is more than the sum of its parts.

The awards were judged by an independent panel of experts and supported by franchise India Indian retailer, dealer India with Francorp India as Process advisors. The jury for the awards included Rajat Wahi, Partner, Deloitte Consulting, India, Ritu Marya, Editor-in-Chief, Entrepreneur Media & Franchise India Media, Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Retail, Business Head Luxury and Shopping Malls at DLF DPSL.