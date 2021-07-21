Jumboking Now at T2 Terminal Mumbai

Jumboking, the largest home-grown chain of Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) in Western India, announced the opening of its outlet at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. The outlet is located outside Terminal departure and is accessible to everyone. It will be open to service 24 hours every day. This will be the second outlet at T2, the first one was opened at arrivals, three years earlier on 19th June 2018.

Dheeraj Gupta Founder of Jumboking said, "Airports are the hub of an on-the-go life. Jumboking caters primarily to people going places, literally and figuratively."

The outlet serves the widest range of delicious vegetarian burgers. It also serves thick shakes, fries, wraps, and softy. The outlets cater to an on-the-go audience comprising young working professionals, students, and anyone conscious of hygienic snacking.