Jumboking Aims to Reduce Pollution by 10 million Plastic Bags by 2025

Jumbo king, India’s largest chain of homegrown Quick Service Restaurants is pioneering a plastic-free green retail experience for its customers with its seamless transition from plastic to paper use and even banishing paper use wherever possible. It was one of the first few QSR brands to comply with the Maharashtra government's decision to completely ban plastic in March 2018.

Since then Jumboking customers have utilized over 5 million paper bags. The brand with over 115 stores in western India alone, serving the widest range of vegetarian burgers intends to further reduce its plastic footprint to the tune of 10 million plastic bags by 2025.

“The post-CORONA world has lessons for us all. Every possible cost-benefit must be passed on to the customer. At the same time, GOAL 11-Sustainable Cities and Communities and GOAL 12-Responsible Consumption and Production, as outlined by the United Nations sustainable development goals (SDGs) have to become a part of every brands’ daily practice,” says Dheeraj Gupta, MD Jumboking.

“As newer and environment-friendly options keep emerging, Jumboking is embracing them with open arms. The direction is to make the entire delivery and logistics process free of 'single-use plastic."

In October 2020, the brand took a conscious decision to ban the system of paper bills from all its stores. Every customer, regardless of what they buy, now gets an E-bill. All they have to do is share their mobile number and the e-bill is shared in the form of a link in a message. This initiative has helped to deliver a paperless and contactless bill to the customers. Recyclable OGR paper (oil and grease resistant) is used for wrapping the burgers. However, green thinking is not just restricted to the servicing and packaging functions. Staff across all stores use gloves made out of food-grade material which is a nonplastic and health-friendly option.