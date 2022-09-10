JLL India Names Sandip Patnaik to its Board of Directors

Sandip Patnaik, who is JLL India Managing Director of two Telugu states-Telangana and Andhra Pradesh has been appointed as the Director of the 'Jones Lang LaSalle Property Consultants (India) Pvt Ltd' Board effective September 5, 2022.

He will be joining Sandeep Sethi (MD - Work Dynamics, West Asia), Harish MV (MD Project and Development Services, India), and Aveek Sinha (CFO and Head of Operations, India) as key board members.

Along with the other board members, Sandip will be responsible for steering the firm's growth, driving strategic and operational decisions, and ensuring the firm's obligations are fulfilled.

An experienced real estate professional, Sandip joined JLL in 2006 to head the corporate leasing business in Hyderabad and stepped up to lead the state as Managing Director in 2012.

With work experience of over 23 years, Sandip has spent over 16 years in the real estate sector, working across the office, retail, residential, land, warehousing, and industrial asset classes. His extensive experience in real estate transaction advisory and client acquisitions has contributed to JLL's success over the years.