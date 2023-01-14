JioGames Partners With Leading Cloud Gaming Service Providerubitus To Introducethe Future Of Gaming

JioGames, India’s leading gaming service,has collaboratedwith Ubitus K.K. to showcase its cloud gaming service in India.JioGamesCloud, India's own cloud gaming platform, will enable console-like gaming easily accessible across devices. Harnessing the power of Jio's massive digital network, JioGamesCloud is set to revolutionize the benchmark for gaming. JioGamesCloud is currently available on Jio Set Top Box, smartphones (Android), and web browsers. JioGamesCloud is available free of cost for a limited period of time across Jio Set Top Box, Android Smartphones and select web browsers.

Ubitus has been providing technology to top-tier gaming companies, and licensing famous and popular titles from content gaming companies. JioGamesCloud is able to provide high-quality gameplay to gamers by eliminating the capacity and computing power limitations of the end devices. With the introduction of Reliance Jio’s very own Jio True 5G network, all previous generation’s network limitations like high-latency and lags have also been removed. Cloud Gaming and 5G together will revolutionize the gaming industry in India. Gamers will be excited to play their favourite games by navigating through JioGamesCloud’s intuitive user interface and its comprehensive game library on devices of their choice.

JioGames, being a part of Jio Platforms Limited, is on this ambitious journey to bring the world of gaming to all Indians. It’s a one-stop hub that brings multiple stakeholders from the world of gaming together – the gamers, game publishers, spectators, and gaming communities. JioGames is present across multiple devices like smartphones, feature phones, home gaming via set-top box and it offers cloud gaming, livestreaming, esports opportunities and solutions and enables gaming powered by cloud technology. To start playing, download JioGames on android play storehttps://jiogames.page.link/pqcZ

JioGamesCloud is Jio’s own home-grown cloud gaming technology that will be an absolute game-changer for the gaming industry. Intensive graphic-heavy games earlier requiring expensive hardware requirements in the form of consoles and accessories can now be played directly on the JioGames app without any hardware strings attached. All powered by the cloud technology on Android smartphones, Jio Set-Top box and popular web browsers.

Also Read: K. Satchidanandan To Get 8th Mahakavi Kanhaiyalal Sethia Award For Poetry At Jlf 2023