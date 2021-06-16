Jiofiber Postpaid Plans: Know More

JIOFIBER POSTPAID ADVANTAGE:

ENTRY FEES:

1. Zero upfront entry cost (no security deposit for Internet Box and No Installation charges), amounting to an upfront saving of Rs 1,500

TARIFF:

2. Plans starting at Rs 399 per month - lowest in the industry

3. Aggressive 6- and 12-months plan options

4. Symmetric plans (download speed = upload speed)

SET-TOP BOX:

5. 4K Set Top Box at no extra cost (Rs 1,000 refundable security deposit) for OTT Apps

6. Up to 15 paid OTT Apps on Rs 999 and above plan (all leading OTTs including regional apps such as SunNxt, HoiChoi, etc.)

ALWAYS-ON SERVICE:

7. Stay connected 24*7*365 without any service disruptions due to non-recharge

8. Highest quality service with 99.9% uptime 9. Autopay payment service for peace of mind

HOW TO GET JIOFIBER POSTPAID:

• One can get the service by dropping a lead on jio.com/fiber. As soon as your area is JioFiber-ready, our executive will reach out to you and connect your home.

• JioFiber Postpaid will be available for subscription starting 17th June, Thursday.