Jio Unlimited Plan: Details Inside

Jio Unlimited Plan: Following hours of service disruption in the two circles, Reliance Jio is giving a two-day unlimited package to subscribers in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

The Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom service provider has implemented a two-day compensation scheme to make up for the inconvenience caused by the service outage. Following the network outage, JioDown became one of the most popular hashtags on social media. On DownDetector, an Internet outage tracker, thousands of Jio users reported problems with their connections.

Jio also sent out a message to all of its members who were affected by the outage, alerting them of the free two-day unlimited plan.

In a message to users, Jio wrote, "Unfortunately, you and a few other customers in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh experienced service disruption this morning."

"Although our teams were able to resolve this network issue in a matter of hours, we understand that it wasn’t a pleasant service experience for you, and we truly apologise for that."

The plan will be applied to customers' numbers by the end of the day and would become active after the existing active plan expired, according to Jio. While Jio did not provide any specifics regarding the gratis unlimited plan or what is included, the firm will probably provide unlimited data to its customers.

Jio said: "As a goodwill gesture, we are extending a 2-Day Complimentary Unlimited Plan that will get applied to your number automatically tonight. After your current active plan expires, the complementary plan will become active. We respect you and your Jio service experience."

The country's largest telecom operator has subsequently rectified the problem and restored service in both the Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh circles. However, it's also possible that not all customers in the two rings will receive the gratis plan notification. The notification will most likely be sent to only those customers who are impacted by the outage.