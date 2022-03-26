Jio Unlimited Data Pack for IPL 2022, Check Plans

India’s favorite T20 Cricket Tournament is back. The 2022 edition of India's T20 bonanza returns in a refreshed avatar which now comprises 10 teams, including two new entrants from Ahmedabad & Lucknow.

Jio has been closely associated with this game. Since launch, Jio has been the official partner of ALL IPL teams, to deliver unprecedented value and entertainment to its users.

Through its products and services, Jio has brought Indian sports closer to millions of Indians. Now with the worst of the pandemic behind us, Jio is once again geared up to make this cricketing season a memorable one for every Jio user.

A. JIO ONLY BRAND TO PARTNER ALL 10 TEAMS

Jio is the only brand this season to partner all 10 teams, including the two new entrants.

B. JIO CRICKET PLAY ALONG (JCPA) TO RETURN WITH BIGGER REWARDS

Jio’s interactive game, Jio Cricket Play Along (JCPA), will return for IPL 2022 with bigger and better rewards for participants. A free-for-all game, Cricket aficionados may also express their emotions via emoji stickers on a special chat bar on the game. Trivia fans may also tickle their grey cells with cricket-based quizzes.

C. JIO USERS CAN WATCH ALL MATCHES LIVE WITH DISNEY+ HOTSTAR SUBSCRIPTION

Jio in partnership with Disney+ Hotstar, has launched multiple affordable prepaid plans. Users availing these plans can watch LIVE matches on mobile, TV or other devices. The D+H mobile plans come bundled with Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription at no extra cost. Select plans are also available with Disney+ Hotstar premium subscription.

For Jio mobile users interested in watching LIVE matches on large screen, Jio has introduced plans with Disney+ Hotstar Premium Subscription free with plans Rs 1,499 and 4,199. Two new mobility plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription being introduced are Rs 555 Jio Cricket Data Add-on plan (55-day validity) and Rs 2999 annual plan (limited period offer).

JioFiber users on 999 and above plan can watch all matches on their TV screens through Disney+ Hotstar app on JioSTB at no extra cost.

The 2 new mobility plans being launched are:

₹555 JIO Cricket Data Add On Pack

Plan Benefits:

a) Unlimited Data - 55 GB

b) Voice and SMS -NA

c) Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription for 1 Year

d) Complimentary subscription to Jio Apps

e) Validity - 55 days

₹2999 Annual Plan (Limited period offer)

Existing Plan Benefits:

a) Unlimited Data – 2.5 GB/day

b) Unlimited Voice

c) 100 SMS/day

d) Complimentary subscription to Jio Apps

e) Validity - 365 days

Additional Benefit:

a) Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription for 1 Year