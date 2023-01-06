Jio True 5G in Siliguri, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ludhiana

Mumbai: Reliance Jio today announced the launch of its True 5G services in 4 more cities, namely Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana and Siliguri, taking the total number of True 5G cities to 72. Jio True 5G is rolling out at a rapid pace and is the only 5G service to be present in majority of these cities, providing Jio users transformational benefits of technology.

The launch strengthens Jio True 5G coverage in Madhya Pradesh, close to unveiling of coveted events like Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Invest MP – Global Investor Summit at Indore. With the launch, Reliance Jio has now become the first and the only operator in MP to launch 5G services across all prominent large cities of MP including the capital city, Bhopal, and Indore.

Jio is also the only operator to launch 5G services in Ludhiana, thereby rapidly strengthening its True 5G coverage in Punjab, which was launched last week.

Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting today.

Commenting on the launch, a Jio Spokesperson said, ''We are happy to announce the launch of Jio True 5G in four more cities. Jio is the operator of choice for users in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Punjab and the most loved technology brand, and this launch is a testament to Jio’s continued commitment to the people of these states.

We are proud to honour our commitment of offering a world class network that is growing at a rapid pace. Jio True 5G will equip the people in these states with infinite growth opportunities in the areas of tourism, manufacturing, SMEs, e-governance, education, healthcare, agriculture, automation, artificial intelligence, gaming, and IT.

We are grateful to the State Governments and administration teams for their continued support in our quest to digitize these regions.

The Jio True 5G launch reaffirms Jio’s commitment and provides advanced technology support for the upcoming 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Invest MP – Global Investor Summit being held in Indore in January 2023. Delegates attending the coveted event, can now experience Gbps data speeds, ultra-low latency, and massive network capacity only on the standalone, world class, Jio True 5G network.”

Jio plans to launch its True 5G services in every town, taluka of India by the end of December 2023.



Here’s when Jio 5G went live in Different Indian Cities

• October 4, 2022: Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata

• October 22, 2022: Nathdwara, Chennai

• November 10, 2022: Bengaluru, Hyderabad

• November 11, 2022: Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad

• November 23, 2022: Pune

• November 25, 2022: 33-districts of Gujarat

• December 14, 2022: Ujjain temples

• December 20, 2022: Kochi, Guruvayur temple

• December 26, 2022: Tirumala, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, Guntur,

• December 28, 2022: Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, Derabassi

• December 29, 2022: Bhopal, Indore

• January 5, 2023: Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack

• January 6, 2023: Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ludhiana, Siliguri