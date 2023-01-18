Jio Telangana Observes National Road Safety Week

Jio Telangana observed ‘National Road Safety Week’ across all its work locations in the State.

Every year, National Road Safety Week is observed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways from 11th January 17th January. This year, the National Road Safety Week is in its 34th edition. The theme of road safety week was ‘Sadak Suraksha - Jeevan Raksha’ and focussed on how safety on roads equates to life longevity.

Jio Telangana too observed Road Safety Campaign in full length to create awareness among its employees and re-educate them to be safe on the roads while they go out for work.

As part of this Road Safety Campaign, Jio organised several programs to make the field team understand the importance of road safety. The senior management team delivered series of awareness sessions on ‘Importance of Road Safety’; road safety movie presentation was made to all the employees; safety rally was conducted and poster presentation on road safety was organised as part of this campaign.

All the members of the functional teams of Construction, Network, Operations & Maintenance, Security etc., actively participated in these programs. Owing to this great response, Jio Telangana plans to extend this road safety campaign to a month-long event.