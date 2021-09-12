Jio Prepaid Plans Scrapped: Details Inside

Recently Reliance Jio has made a significant decision to cancel two of its most cost-effective JioPhone recharge plans, valued at Rs 39 and Rs 69, respectively. These were two of the best plans that customers loved. It is final now. These plans will no longer be available. Both the recharge plans that were commonly used by low-budget JioPhone subscribers are no longer available on Reliance Jio's website. You cannot find it anywhere.

The speculations now are that this decision was made as Jio might be planning to come up with something new. Maybe they are launching new plans in the following days and have decided to discontinue a few of the current ones.

WHAT PLANS ARE DISCONTINUED?

From now the subscribers will not be able to use the Rs 39 and Rs 69 plans. These low-budget and cost-friendly plans are no more available. In the Rs 39 plan, you would get 100 MB of internet data, 100 SMS messages, and unlimited voice calling. Its validity was 14 days. Whereas for the Rs 69 plan, you will get 0.5 GB (500 MB) internet data and other regular benefits like unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS messages. This plan’s validity was also 14 days.

Along with the two plans that Reliance Jio has decided to discontinue, they also recently removed another benefit. The Buy 1 Get 1 free offer is gone now. In this offer, you would get the second recharge free after the purchase of the first plan. If you purchased the Rs. 69 plan, the next time you will get the same plan for free. But this is not there anymore.

During the Covid19 pandemic, the telecom company made many changes. The “Buy 1 Get 1 free offer” was introduced to help those in need and everyone who was suffering financially due to the pandemic. Now that the cases have come under control and people are back on jobs, the company decided to shelve these plans.