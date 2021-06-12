Jio Prepaid Plan Offers Unlimited Data Use: Check Details

New Delhi: Telecom operator Reliance Jio on Friday introduced Jio Freedom plans, with five new no daily limit' prepaid mobility offerings, according to information available on its website.

The new plans listed on the website start from Rs 127 for 15 days validity, offering 12 GB of uncapped daily data over the plan period.

Other plans with the validity of 30 days, 60 days, 90 days and 365 days have also been introduced.

Sources said the five new no daily limit' prepaid mobility offerings, under Jio Freedom plans, will bring more options for digital life.

The new prepaid plans have a 30-day multiple validity unlike the earlier popular prepaid plans that came with 28-day and multiple validity, they added.

The five plans offer fixed data with no daily limit and unlimited voice. The 'no daily limit' plans will help high data users enjoy seamless data usage without having to worry about exhausting daily limits, while the 30-day validity cycle offers ease of remembering the recharge date, the sources said.

The plans also offer access to Jio's information and utility apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews and others.

An email sent to Reliance Jio for comments did not elicit a response.

As per information on Jio's website, the plan priced at Rs 247 has a 30-day validity and 25 GB data, without any daily limits. Other plans are priced at Rs 447 (60 days validity, 50GB data), Rs 597 (90 days validity and 75 GB data), and Rs 2397 (365 days validity and 365 GB data). (PTI)