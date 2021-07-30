Jio Only Telecom Operator to Gain Subscribers in Telugu States

In AP & Telangana too, Jio is the only operator to gain subscribers in May 2021. It also continued to dominate the market with 3,21,46,712 customers in AP & Telangana.

While Jio added 46,119 subscribers, Airtel lost 4,08,257, and Vodafone Idea lost 2,72,081 customers. BSNL also lost 4,15,690 customers in the same month.

