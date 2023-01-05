Jio Launches True 5g In Odisha

Mumbai: Honourable Union Minister of Communications, Railways, Electronics & Information Technology Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, today, inaugurated Jio True 5G services in Odisha, the soul of incredible India and experienced promising Jio True 5G use cases at the launch, in the presence of Hon’ble Union Minister of Education, and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan.

The temple city Bhubaneswar and silver city Cuttack will be the first cities to get Jio True 5G services starting today. At a special event in Bhubaneswar, marking the inauguration of 5G services in Odisha, Jio created a unique True 5G experience zone and demonstrated the immersive benefits of 5G in the field of healthcare, through Jio community clinic medical kit, education, cloud gaming, smart office, smart city, and the revolutionary AR-VR device, Jio Glass. These benefits will bring transformational changes to the lives of people in Odisha.

Reliance Jio and Bhubaneswar-based SOA University also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on building a 5G lab and collaboration on relevant use cases. Jio True 5G will be a true game changer for Bhubaneswar, which has a large student population and is regarded as the IT hub of the East, as this will usher in a plethora of opportunities and enriched experiences both for the citizens as well as visitors to the city. Jio’s True 5G Data is getting launched at an apt time in Bhubaneswar, the fast-emerging sports capital of India as it gears up to host FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in the next few days. Similarly, users in the 1,000-year-old historic city of Cuttack will now access Data on the next-gen Jio True 5G network.

Starting 5th January 2023, Jio users in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

Jio True 5G has a three-fold advantage that makes it the only TRUE 5G network in India:

1. Stand-alone 5G architecture with advanced 5G network with Zero dependency on 4G network

2. The largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands

3. Carrier Aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation

