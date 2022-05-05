Jio Launches Plans With 3-Month Disney+HotStar Mobile Subscription

Through this partnership with Disney+ Hotstar, Jio provides a 3-Months subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile at NO EXTRA COST, to its prepaid users on select recharges. Customers can choose from different Jio recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 3 Months. Jio users also get Unlimited Voice, Data, SMS and other benefits based on the plan selected.

To avail 3-Months Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription bundled with a Jio plan, simply:

Recharge with any of the plans offering Disney+ Hotstar 3 Months subscription (View All Eligible Plans at Here)

Post recharge, please sign-in to the Disney+ Hotstar app with the same Jio mobile number on which eligible recharge or data add-on has been made.

Enter the OTP sent to your Jio number to complete the sign-in process

Start streaming your favourite content, including LIVE cricket, with your new 3-Month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription after successful login.

Note: Jio users enjoying their 3-Months Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription need to continuously be on an active plan. The annual subscription will commence on the date of purchase of applicable recharge.