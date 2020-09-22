Jio Launches JioPostPaid Plus

MUMBAI: In a bid to transform the postpaid services segment, Jio is introducing JioPostpaid Plus, with attractive benefits for postpaid users in India. The main objective of the newly launched service is to provide superior services across areas of connectivity, entertainment and experience, said a press release from Jio. JioPostpaid Plus will be available in all Jio stores and through home delivery from September 24.

Commenting on the new service, Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, said “There can’t be a more opportune time to introduce JioPostpaid Plus. After having earned the trust of close to 400 million satisfied customers in the prepaid smartphone category, we want to extend our customer obsession to the postpaid category.

JioPostpaid Plus has been intricately designed keeping in mind the needs of every postpaid customer. It accounts the need for dependable and high-quality connectivity, limitless premium entertainment, seamless and affordable international roaming, cutting-edge innovative features and most importantly the customer experience. We have tried to design a gold standard service experience and we hope that every postpaid user in India will make full use of it.”

Key Features of Jio Postpaid Plus:

Entertainment Plus

Subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar

Jio apps with 650+ live TV channels, video content, 5 crore songs, 300+ newspapers

Features Plus

Family Plan for your entire family at Rs 250 per connection

Data rollover upto 500 GB

Wifi-calling in India and abroad

International Plus

First-ever in-flight connectivity for Indian fliers travelling abroad

Free international roaming in USA and UAE

India calling at Re 1 with Wifi calling on international roaming

International calling (ISD) starting at 50p per minute

Experience Plus

Continuation of existing credit limit on Jio

Same number, no downtime (MNP)

Free home delivery and activation

Premium call centre service

JioPostPaid Plus is available in five tariff plans of Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1499 with 75, 100, 150, 200 and 300 GB data respectively besides other features. Details of the plan packages can be accessed on www.jio.com/postpaid