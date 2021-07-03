Jio Launches Emergency Data Loan Facility

Jio has been at the forefront of product innovation to deliver reimagined customer experience. Jio has recently augmented its network to almost double its data capacity and speed. The users have already started experiencing better network connectivity and higher speeds.

Many users can consume their daily data quota much faster and are left without high-speed data for the rest of the day. Jio understands that not every user can instantly purchase a data top-up due to various reasons.

Emergency data loan facility from Jio will offer a simple yet powerful solution to these users, ensuring the continuation of a seamless high-speed data experience.

WHAT IS ‘EMERGENCY DATA LOAN’ FACILITY BY JIO:

Emergency data loan facility provides the flexibility of ‘Recharge Now and Pay Later’ functionality to Jio users who run out of their high-speed daily data quota and are unable to recharge immediately.

Under this, Jio will allow its prepaid users to borrow up to 5 emergency data loan packs of 1GB each (Valued Rs 11 / pack)

STEPS TO AVAIL EMERGENCY DATA LOAN FACILITY:

1. Open MyJio App and go to ‘menu’ on the top left of the page

2. Select ‘Emergency Data Loan’ under mobile services

3. Click ‘Proceed’ on the emergency data loan banner

4. Select the ‘Get emergency data’ option

5. Click ‘Activate now’ to get the emergency loan benefit

6. Emergency data loan benefit is activated.

Note: Payment for the emergency data loan utilized can also be done from the same page