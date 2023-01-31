Jio Expands Its True5G Services To 9 More Cities In AP And Telangana

Hyderabad: Reliance Jio Infocomm has expanded its 5G coverage to 9 more cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Ananthapuramu, Bhimavaram, Chirala, Guntakal, Nandyal, Tenali in Andhra Pradesh and Adilabad, Mahabubnagar, Ramagundam in Telangana are the nine cities in Telugu States which are set to get Jio True 5G from Tuesday.

Previously, Jio rolled out the 5G services in Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati, Nellore, Eluru, Kakinada, Kurnool, Chittoor, Kadapa, Narasaraopet, Ongole, Rajamahendravaram, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Khammam, Nalgonda in Telangana.

With this expansion, 22 cities in AP and 9 cities in Telangana are now providing JioTrue5G services to the customers.

Along with AP and Telangana, Jio announced the Jio True 5G roll-out with 34 cities across the Country. With this launch, Jio users across 225 cities will be now enjoying True 5G services.

Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in most of these cities. Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting today.

Commenting on the occasion, Jio Spokesperson said, “We are really excited to launch Jio True 5G services in 34 additional cities, taking the total count to 225 cities. Jio has achieved this milestone in just under 120 days since the Beta Trial launch and is well on its way to connect the entire nation with the transformational Jio True 5G services by December 2023.

A 5G network rollout of this scale is a first anywhere in the world, and 2023 will be a landmark year for India, when the entire country will reap the benefits of the revolutionary True 5G technology, delivered through Jio’s superior network infrastructure.

We are grateful to the Central and State Governments for their continuous support in our quest to digitize our country.” Jio True 5G has a three-fold advantage that makes it the only TRUE 5G network in India:

1. Stand-alone 5G architecture with Zero dependency on 4G network

2. The largest & best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, 26 GHz bands

3. Carrier Aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation.

