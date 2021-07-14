Jio Dominance in Telugu States Continues

Hyderabad: Further consolidating its No. 1 position in AP Telecom Circle, Reliance Jio has added over 1.28 lakh new subscribers in the month of April 2021, as per the latest telecom subscriber data released by TRAI.

Interestingly, Jio is the only Telecom operator in this Circle to add new subscribers. All three other key operators have lost their subscriber base during this period. With this Jio has extended its market leadership in Telangana & AP with over 3.21 crore mobile subscribers.

Reliance Jio added the highest 1,28,098 mobile subscribers in April 2021. While Airtel lost 2,236 mobile subscribers in the month, Vodafone Idea lost 1,64,955 subscribers and BSNL lost 78,087 subscribers in the same month, as per the data published by TRAI.

Nationally too, Reliance Jio topped the subscription chart for April as it added over 47.56 lakh users during the month. With this addition, Jio's subscriber base has increased to over 42.76 crore users.

Bharti Airtel added over 5.17 lakh users during the month under review, taking its subscriber base to over 35.29 crores. Vodafone Idea, on the other hand, eroded its subscriber base by over 18.10 lakh users to more than 28.19 crores. State-run BSNL also witnessed a decline in its user base by nearly 13.05 lakh to 11.72 crores.

