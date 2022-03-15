Jetsetgo Aviation: How A Cancer Survivor Gave Wings To Her Dreams

When Uber introduced the idea of the gig economy to India, a 24-year-old Delhi woman Kanika Tekriwal took a leaf out of this business model and took the first step towards building a charter aircraft business. With an initial investment of just Rs 5,600, she built an app to book chartered flights and struggled for a couple of years to fund the business and establish Jetsetgo Aviation Services Private Limited.

Without owning a single aircraft she built Jetsetgo which has grown into a Rs 150 crore turnover business entity. Founded in 2014, the company employs around 200 people who work across Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai offices. Breaking into the traditionally male-dominated aviation industry, Kanika became the leading entrepreneur in Asia which made Forbes Asia recognise her as one of the ‘30 under 30’ leading entrepreneurs in Asia.

About her

Kanika Tekriwal was born in a Marwari business family from Bhopal. The family owns Maruti dealerships across the country. Kanika's father Anil Tekriwal is in the real estate business. Her mother Sunita is a housewife. Kanika has a younger brother called Kanishk.

Kanika did her schooling in Ooty far away from her native place. After finishing school, she went back to Bhopal and studied there till twelveth. She graduated from BD Somani Institute in Mumbai with a degree in Visual Communication and Designing. 'Mumbai taught her to live,' says Kanika as she recalls her college days.

Transition from car to public transport

'During college days, when I was staying in a Mumbai hostel, my father used to give me pocket money only for my expenses. My father would think excess money would spoil his daughter. Mumbai city taught me how to be frugal. At home, I had drivers waiting to take me out. While living in a hostel, I started taking the city bus to manage expenses.’

Cancer survivor

Kanika went to the UK for post-graduation. While doing her MBA, she started working at an Aerospace Resources company. After returning to India, she was diagnosed with cancer. Kanika started reading motivational stories. She said she got inspiration and courage to fight back cancer from Lance Armstrong, an American former road racing cyclist, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 1996. A year later he was on the cycling track.

Anyone can become a Unicorn!

Cancer-survivor Kanika says she started her business with rental helicopters and since then there was no looking back for her. In 2020-21 alone, Jetsetgo handled 1 lakh flyers and operated 6000 flights, she added. She said Jetsetgo clients include corporates, celebrities, politicians, and other celebrities and they mostly fly Delhi - Mumbai, Mumbai - Bangalore, Hyderabad - Delhi routes. She said depending on the needs of clients, Jetsetgo offers from six-seater charter flights to 18-seater charter flights.

Kanika says Jetsetgo is testing the feasibility of air taxis. The company has started a helicopter shuttle service in Mumbai. People can fly between two points within a city and the charges will be ranging from Rs 1000 to Rs 2500 depending on the distance.