Mumbai: The new Jeep Meridian has been launched at an introductory price of ₹29.90 lakhs. The all-new three-row Jeep SUV is designed to disrupt the segment. The Meridian leverages its globally proven engineering prowess coupled with Indian insights to deliver an authentic SUV experience with high level of sophistication.

The vehicle’s design is inspired by the iconic Jeep Grand Cherokee as it redefines the premium SUV segment with its many best-in-class features, including the fastest acceleration and highest power-to-weight ratio. The highly capable & agile SUV can go from 0-100 km/h in just 10.8 seconds and can attain a top speed of 198 km/h.

Commenting on the Jeep Meridian’s launch, Nipun J. Mahajan, Head of Jeep Brand India, said, "Brand Jeep believes it is time for Indian customers to kick-start a new adventure in the refined and capable Jeep Meridian. Our pricing reflects our intent to disrupt the segment and offer unmatched value for customers seeking a powerful, spacious, and sophisticated SUV.”

Jeep Meridian brings a unique blend of adventure and sophistication which has been highly appreciated by media for its class-leading attributes. Now, customers can experience the new Jeep Meridian first-hand. It aims to attract customers from all segments and serve as an excellent choice for customers who are looking to experience the JeepLife.

Jeep India is delighted with the response and interest for the new Jeep Meridian and is on track to start deliveries of the ‘Made-In-India and made-for-India’ Jeep Meridian in early June.

Engineering and Architecture

The new Jeep Meridian gets the first-in-segment completely independent front and rear suspension setup. The new Jeep Meridian comes equipped with Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) and Hydraulic Rebound Stopper (HRS) to ensure a smooth ride, top-notch comfort, and superlative driving dynamics for all kinds of roads and terrains.

The Jeep Meridian also promises the best steering control in the segment, thanks to the lowest parking torque of 2.2 Nm and a dynamic torque of 4.3 Nm. The low turning radius of 5.7 m further fortifies the new Jeep Meridian as an inspired choice for city driving.

The SUV’s credentials are further strengthened by the terrain-proven unibody SW platform which helps bring the authentic Jeep DNA to life and amplify the offering with unparalleled sophistication and performance.

Also Read: Magicbricks 600-seater Future-ready Customer Experience Center in Bengaluru

Trims and Powertrains

Jeep Meridian is available across two trims, Limited and Limited (O), with various best-in-segment features to ensure occupants' convenience and comfort. Both Limited and Limited (O) are available with the 4x2 front-wheel drive and a choice between a six-speed manual transmission and a nine-speed automatic transmission. A nine-speed automatic transmission with the 4x4 all-wheel drive is also available in the Limited (O) trim.

The Jeep Meridian is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that generates 125 kW (170 HP) at 3,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 350 Nm available between 1,750-2,500 rpm.

Among the most fuel-efficient SUVs in the D-segment, the Jeep Meridian delivers a fuel economy of up to 16.2 km/l (ARAI certified)

Design and Comfort

To further ensure absolute comfort for the car’s occupants, the SUV gets 840 mm between the first and second row, and 780 mm between the second and third row, making the Jeep Meridian the most spacious vehicle in the segment.

Jeep Meridian is a spacious three row SUV with 481-litres of boot space while seating five people and 170-litres of boot space when all seven seats are occupied. Beside its spacious interior, the cabin offers easy accessibility thanks to provisions such as the one-touch fold-and-tumble seats in the second row and the 80-degree door opening angle to help passengers get in and out with ease.

It also offers the best cooling performance in its class: the SUV cools up to 30 per cent faster than competitors, thanks to the multi-zone climate control system, dedicated third-row AC-evaporator unit, and the thermo-acoustic cabin insulation.

The Jeep Meridian features Emperador Brown leather seats, third-row cooling with controls, automatic headlamps, diamond cut dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, and several other such attractive features.

The all-new Jeep Meridian comes equipped with UConnect5 that offers a host of connectivity & class leading infotainment features.

The Jeep Meridian Limited (O) trim additionally gets a two-tone roof, a dual-pane sunroof, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, and a powered lift-gate with programmable height, obstruction detection, etc.

The all-new Jeep Meridian is now available for booking on Jeep India's website and at Jeep dealerships across India with a small down payment of INR 50,000. Deliveries will begin in June.