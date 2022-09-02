JEEP INDIA invites OFF-ROADING ENTHUSIASTS to the Meridian Experience

Jeep India is set to welcome off-roading enthusiasts to a special drive experience, with its latest SUV, in the national capital. Scheduled to be held from 3rd to 4th September, this experiential drive for the Jeep Meridian will offer enthusiasts and prospective customers a unique experience with the new Jeep Meridian’s powerful capabilities off the tarmac. The drive will be held at Precision Territory, SH1, Shamirpet, Secunderabad on 3rd & 4th of September 2022 from 10:00 AM to 06.00 PM.

The specially designed off-road track will consist of natural obstacles that will demonstrate the Jeep Meridian's traction control, ground clearance, maneuverability, water wading capacity, articulation, and off-roading capabilities in a natural setting, allowing customers to become acquainted with the SUV’s true potential.

Event Details:

·Date: 3rd & 4th September

·Time: 10:00 AM to 06:00 PM

·Location: Precision Territory, SH1, Shamirpet, Secunderabad

The Jeep Meridian, a true blue off-roader backed by the celebrated Jeep DNA, was launched in India in May 2022 at an introductory price of ₹29.9 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).

The Jeep Meridian’s capabilities and performance are rounded off by equally impressive sophistication. This new three-row Jeep SUV, built specifically for India, features a unibody architecture that serves to minimize body roll while cornering and driving on uneven roads. The SUV’s credentials are further fortified by the premium interior and the superior comfort it offers, rendering every outing in the Meridian an unforgettable experience.

The Jeep Meridian comes powered by a 2.0-litre MultiJet turbocharged diesel engine and is available with a choice between a six-speed manual gearbox and a first-in-segment nine-speed automatic transmission.