Jaguar TCS Racing Ready For Inaugural Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix As Formula E Debuts In India

Jaguar TCS Racing will debut their Jaguar I-TYPE 6 in India this weekend, as the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship takes to the streets of Hyderabad for the first time.

Lights will go green at 15:00 local time on Saturday 11 February at the Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix, the first of four brand new race locations for Season 9 of the all-electric world championship. The race comprises of 32 laps of a 2.83km street circuit, positioned on the banks of the heart-shaped Hussain Sagar Lake.

Drivers Mitch Evans and Sam Bird are aiming to secure further points and podiums following positive performances at the Diriyah double-header in January. In rounds two and three, Sam secured third and fourth place positions, while Mitch scored points after finishing tenth and seventh respectively and starred in qualifying and the early stages of round three when he led the race from the first corner.

Jaguar TCS Racing announce a new partnership with AERO who join as an Official Supplier. Revolutionary to the paint industry, AERO offers a radical alternative to traditional car paint by using advanced, film-based material technologies with an incredibly streamlined and sustainable manufacturing and application process. AERO’s self-healing film system is used on the new black, white and gold asymmetric livery of the Jaguar I-TYPE 6. Incredibly durable and lightweight, AERO’s technology is based on urethane film chemistry that provides better toughness than other coating systems, while also being 60% lighter than spray-applied paints. Bringing with it a wealth of environmental benefits, including emitting zero carbon, no volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and containing no polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds, AERO’s product echoes the team’s participation in the world’s first net carbon zero sport.

James Barclay, Jaguar TCS Racing Team Principal: “Ever since the 2023 race calendar was announced, Hyderabad has been one of the tracks that the whole team has been looking forward to. The next three race locations are new in Formula E and we enjoy the challenge of new circuits as a team. Hyderabad is a new opportunity for our drivers and engineers to take on and importantly it’s also a home race for Tata and our title partner, TCS. It means a huge amount to us as a proud part of the Tata Group to race in India. We are also pleased to announce our new partnership with AERO ahead of this weekend, and we’re immensely excited to be racing with a partner focused on performance but also setting new benchmarks in sustainability.”

Mitch Evans, Jaguar TCS Racing driver, #9: “I’m always excited by the prospect of a new track, and Hyderabad is no exception. While new surfaces and new climates are always a challenge for us, we’ve had lots of success in the past when we’ve raced at new tracks. Last year was the first time I’d raced in Jakarta and Seoul, and I won both races, so if we could replicate our winning streak at Hyderabad this weekend, then we can secure some solid points on the table.”

Sam Bird, Jaguar TCS Racing driver, #10: “I am really pleased with my performance in Diriyah, securing a podium and the fastest lap across the double-header weekend. I’m taking that confidence and channelling it into motivation to do even better in round four in India. Hyderabad is going to be such a big race for the whole team and I’m ready to put on a show.”

Phil Charles, Jaguar TCS Racing Technical Manager: “The team has spent valuable time working on the simulator to familiarise ourselves with this new track. It looks fantastic: it has decent tarmac with just a few bumps from the start/finish line on the way up to T1. There is a complex and interesting entry to T3, and several corners have tricky combined entries and exits. On top of that, we will experience ambient temperatures of around 30 degrees so it will be a challenge for the drivers. With a high average power duty cycle around the lap, it will also be hard on the tyres and car mechanicals. Overtaking looks possible into T3 and T6 so it should be an exciting race.”

James E. McGuire Jr, CEO of AERO Sustainable Material Technology: “AERO has always been a great fit in motorsport, providing lightweight performance, durability, and aesthetic value. Moreover, our patent and patent-pending technologies and manufacturing processes have greatly reduced or eliminated the environmental impacts of traditional spray applied paints, making it an obvious solution for anyone pushing for environmental sustainability and circularity. We have a great partner in Jaguar TCS Racing as they compete in Formula E, the world’s first net zero carbon sport. Our performance differentiators will deliver a positive impact to their mission to field the 'lightest, fastest, and most efficient electric Jaguar race car.'"

Jaguar TCS Racing will compete in round four of the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Hyderabad, India on 11 February 2023 at 15:00 local time.