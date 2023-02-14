Jagdish Capoor Appointed Chairman of West End Housing Finance

Mumbai: Mumbai-based affordable housing Finance company, West End Housing Finance Ltd., has appointed reputed banker Mr Jagdish Capoor as its Chairman. The appointment was made by the board at its meeting held in Mumbai on the 10th of February, 2023.

Mr Jagdish Capoor has had an illustrious career in the finance sector, having served as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. He has also been the Chairman of HDFC Bank and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), and has served on the boards of several leading banks like State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, National Housing Bank, NABARD and EXIM Bank, among others.

Speaking about the appointment, Mr Pankaj Gupta, Chairman, West End Group said, “We are honoured and delighted to have an eminent and respected professional like Mr Jagdish Capoor on our board as the Chairman of West End Housing Finance. We are confident that his vision, experience and guidance will be key to our growth journey in the years to come.”