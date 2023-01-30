ITC Sets Up Integrated Food Manufacturing & Logistics Facility At Medak

ITC Sets Up an Integrated Food Manufacturing & Logistics Facility at Medak Giving a Boost to the Food Processing Sector in Telangana

Medak, January 30, 2023: Hon’ble Minister for Industries & Commerce, IT E&C, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Govt. of Telangana, Shri Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, today inaugurated ITC’s state-of-the-art Integrated Food Manufacturing and Logistics Facility at Medak in Telangana in the presence of Mr Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director, ITC Ltd. Spread over nearly 59 acres of land, this food processing facility with a built up area of 6.5 lakh sq ft entails an initial investment outlay of Rs 450 crores which will create large scale livelihoods across sustainable agri-value chains. The future-ready facility, equipped with end-to end digital infrastructure, will be producing ITC’s world-class foods brands including Aashirvaad atta, Sunfeast biscuits, Bingo! chips and Yippee! Noodles among others, in phases.



ITC’s investment in the food processing sector in Medak is poised to add value to the state’s manufacturing sector and support inclusive agri value chains.

In line with ITC’s commitment towards environmental stewardship, the Medak unit will be powered by clean energy generated by its rooftop solar energy modules. Certified as a Platinum-level Green Building by the Indian Green Building Council, the world-class factory also features a scientifically designed Rainwater Harvesting system, ensuring maximum conservation and reduced reliance on groundwater and thereby considerably reducing the unit’s impact on the environment. The workforce composition at the Medak facility will be in-line with ITC’s endeavour towards scaling up women participation, with this facility employing 50% women at an overall factory level.

Commenting on the launch of this facility in Telangana, Mr Sanjiv Puri, Chairman ITC Limited said, “ITC has been strengthening its footprint in Telangana across all three sectors - agriculture, manufacturing and services. Encouraged by the immense potential that the state offers, we have invested in a world-class Integrated Foods Manufacturing and Logistics Facility here in Medak. We are indeed delighted that this Unit will also be a flag-bearer of sustainability given the multi-dimensional initiatives that will support sustainable and inclusive growth as well as promote extensive use of renewable energy”.

ITC Limited has a significant presence in Telangana which has been strengthened over the years through substantial investments across key sectors. Its diversified portfolio of businesses enables the company to contribute to all three sectors of the state’s economy — agriculture, manufacturing, and services. Telangana hosts two of company’s largest paper manufacturing plants at Bhadrachalam and Bollaram. Aimed at boosting paperboards manufacturing in the state, ITC’s integrated unit at Bhadrachalam has invested Rs 2000 crore for installing a new boiler technology that will reduce dependence on coal as a fuel and increase renewable energy share of the mill while enhancing the pulp mill capacity. The Paperboards and Speciality Papers business anchors a sustainable afforestation initiative covering over 2,50,000 acres in the state. The Company has also pioneered a globally benchmarked agro-forestry programme in Telangana that promotes multi-cropping, leading to improved ecological outcomes whilst diversifying farmer incomes.

ITC’s Agri-Business has been working closely with farmers in Telangana on crop development with special focus on staples like rice, maize, millet and spices like chilli and turmeric. The Company exports a substantial amount of food safe spices procured from the state, connecting Telangana farmers with global markets. Bringing the power of digital technologies to farmers ITC has launched a unique phygital model ITCMAARS - Meta Market for Advanced Agriculture & Rural Services, which acts as a solution integrator to address farmer requirements. The ITCMAARS ecosystem in the state today works with 6 FPOs benefitting over 1600 farmers which will be scaled up to 15 more FPOs and 45,000 farmers next year.

ITC’s Climate Smart Agriculture programme, aimed at building resilience of the state’s farmers against the perils of climate change, imparts sustainable agricultural practices across 20,500 acres. The initiative has benefitted more than 5,400 farmers so far leading to 20% reduction in the cost of cultivation and 25% water savings for paddy cultivation. In addition, ITC’s water stewardship programme in the state has covered over 83,500 acres, creating over 9 lakh cu.m water storage capacity.

ITC is also scaling up its CSR initiatives in the state, including women empowerment, skilling, primary education, animal husbandry, health, and sanitation and solid waste management, among others.