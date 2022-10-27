ISG Recognition For Cigniti Power & Utilities Domain Expertise

Hyderabad: Cigniti Technologies, the world’s leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services company, has been identified as a “Contender” in ISG’s Provider Lens™ evaluation for Power & Utilities Next-Gen IT Services, 2022.

“With deep-domain expertise and a strong technology solutions portfolio, Cigniti is well-positioned to cater to industry-specific challenges, which is further testified by this recognition. We have an in-house Smart Meter and IoT lab that we leverage to deliver successful digital transformation acceleration projects for our customers in the Power & Utilities industry. We work with some of the largest global organizations in the industry, including a multi-national energy & utilities conglomerate, the largest water utilities corporations, and a major oil & gas company,”, said Srikanth Chakkilam, CEO of Cigniti.

Sairam Vedam, CMO at Cigniti, said, “Energy consumption patterns are disrupting leading to increasing use of AI for predicting demand, managing supply, and optimizing smart meter grid management. Being an IP-led company, we are at the forefront of innovation having expertise across digital assurance and spectrum of next-gen technologies like AI/ML, Cloud, Blockchain, and IoT. Our partnerships with leading testing tool vendors, hyperscalers and platform providers help us to be at the forefront of innovation. As we propel into the digital orbit, empowering global organizations to accelerate their digital transformation, we are proud to demonstrate our domain-centric prowess with this recognition from ISG.”

The ISG report highlights, “Some of the challenges that Power and Utilities enterprises face include legacy infrastructure, increased complexity of technology, changing consumption patterns, growing demands and regulatory compliance. The unique interdependencies between physical and cyber infrastructure also create vulnerabilities, requiring sophisticated security measures.”

The Next-Gen IT Services quadrant assesses service providers that offer IT managed services such as application development and maintenance (ADM), infrastructure services (data center, cloud, network, workplace, and cybersecurity) and systems integration (such as new application development) across the value chain to enable utilities to increase efficiency, ensure compliance, minimize costs, optimize assets, and maximize customer satisfaction.

“The company’s strong presence in QA gives it the right platform to further expand its digital assurance and engineering services across key verticals and technologies”, notes Swadhin Pradhan, Senior Manager and Principal Analyst at ISG.

“Independent testing, from a quality assurance perspective, is becoming increasingly recognized as a critical check and balance in capital projects”, says Bob Lutz, Consultant Advisor at ISG

Key strengths of Cigniti are highlighted in the report as:

Focus on value add through technology: As part of its Digital Assurance services, Cigniti helps its clients in digital transformation, with a focus on 5G, IoT, RPA, and edge computing. Its AI-driven, 360-degree digital customer experience monitoring and sentiment analysis platform, Incight.ai, further strengthens its capabilities.

Partnerships and acquisitions: Cigniti has partnerships with leading digital services and consulting companies, as well as hyperscalers with a focus on areas such as 5G, IoT, analytics and blockchain. Partners include innovate5G, AWS, Snowflake and IBM. It has acquired Aparaa Digital (RoundSqr) to strengthen its Digital Engineering services portfolio.

Building strong power and utilities expertise: Cigniti’s Energy and Utilities center of excellence incorporates the capabilities of its other centers of excellence in areas such as security, automation, ERP and mobile to offer end-to-end QA solutions. In addition, it has more than 150 domain experts and long-term clients. The company serves large clients from the power and utility segments worldwide, with a key focus on clients in North America. It also has more than 3,000 Oracle, SAP, and other accelerators.