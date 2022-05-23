ISB ranked #38 globally in FT Executive Education Custom Programmes Ranking 2022

Hyderabad: In the Financial Times Executive Education Custom Programmes Rankings released today, ISB Executive Education has been ranked #1 in India and #38 globally.

ISB's customised programmes are uniquely designed, based on individual and organisational requirements, and delivered through a holistic pedagogy, impacting the strategic business imperatives of the client organisations. ISB has trained over 49,000 executives.

Commenting on the rankings, Professor Deepa Mani, Deputy Dean - Executive Education and Digital Initiatives, said, "ISB Executive Education creates and delivers custom learning solutions that address diverse organisations' business challenges and strategic needs in the private and public sectors. We empower executives with the knowledge and behaviour required to build, lead and grow organisations that create significant impact."

Another significant ranking feature was that ISB is ranked globally at #7 on the "Future Use" parameter. Future Use is defined as the "likelihood that clients would reuse the same school for other customised programmes in the future". Clients of ISB Executive Education have ranked the School high on value for money. They also feel skills gained in these programmes are relevant to the workplace and appreciate how these programmes encourage new ways of thinking among their participants.

Statement of Dean Madan Pillutla

“We are honoured to have the Hon’ble Prime Minister join us at ISB’s 20th-year celebrations. Prime Minister will attend the graduation ceremony of the Post Graduate Programme Class of 2022 on May 26, 2022, and address the students of both Hyderabad and Mohali campuses. Prime Minister will plant a sapling, unveil a commemorative plaque and release the ISB MyStamp and Special Cover. He will also award medals to the academic scholars of excellence.

Today’s FT Ranking, where ISB Executive Education features at #38 globally, further strengthens our resolve to put India on the global map for high-quality research and education. Coming days ahead of the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s visit, this result is cherished even more.