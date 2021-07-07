iPhone 13 Series Offers Reverse Wireless Charging: Check Features, Launch Date and Price In India 

Keeping in view the increase in the number of smartphone users, tech giant Apple is planning to bring new features in its upcoming series iPhone 13. In order to develop its battery performance, Apple is trying to introduce a wireless charging feature in its iPhone 13 series.

According to the leaker Max Weinbach, the iPhone 13 has stronger MagSafe magnets and will have larger wireless charging coils. The addition of these coils is expected to provide better heat management, and also provide a higher wattage. Currently, MagSafe can be used to charge the iPhone 12 wirelessly at up to 15W.

Elsewhere, the new series of the phone is speculated to come with Apple’s A15 Bionic chip which is expected to use a 5nm process, a smaller notch, improved battery life, improved cameras, and portrait mode video.

Additionally, iPhone 13 will come with an ultra-wide lens with autofocus, where the current iPhone 12 Pro series comes with the ultra-wide camera that has fixed-focus, and cannot focus on a specific object.

Apple’s new iPhone 13 series which is expected to launch in September comes in four models: the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max supporting 5G network. Besides this, it is also heard that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will reportedly ship with a new 120Hz display.

However, with the leaked features the new iPhone 13 series becomes exciting, one has to wait for the official update from the company.