iPhone 12 Becomes Best Selling Smartphone After Record Sales 

The Apple iPhone 12 series has emerged as the best selling smartphone globally in January. Three iPhone 12 series smartphones (12, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max) accounted for 71 per cent of Apple’s total sales for January, a report said.

The Apple iPhone 12 led the list followed by the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, according to Counterpoint Research’s Market Pulse report. There was a pent-up demand for 5G upgrades within the iOS base, resulting in robust sales for the iPhone 12 series.

“Besides, Apple launched the new iPhone series later than the usual date, resulting in strong demand for these models spilling over into January,” the report stated late on Saturday. Nearly one-third of Apple’s sales for the iPhone 12 series came from the US due to strong carrier promotions and 5G demand.

“The iPhone 12 Pro Max was the top-selling model in the US, as consumers preferred the high-end version. Old models iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone 11 also continued to do well,” the report mentioned. The iPhone 12 mini made it to the top 10 list, trailing the other iPhone 12 series models as well as the iPhone 11.

The sub- $150 devices Redmi 9A and Redmi 9 managed to grab fifth and sixth spots, respectively, in January. These smartphones together contributed a 25 per cent share to Xiaomi’s total sales for the month which is gradually expanding its share in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

Samsung’s Galaxy A21s managed to maintain its position in the top 10 list. The Galaxy A31 model entered the top 10 list for the first time. Through the A-series, Samsung is also looking to attract the users of Honor devices, present in sizeable numbers in Europe, Latin America, South East Asia and MEA.